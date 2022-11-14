Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,692 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.58.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $406.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $368.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

