Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $341,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $122.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.80. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

