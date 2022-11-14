Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Invests $693,000 in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 4.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $140.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.05 and a 200-day moving average of $164.89. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

