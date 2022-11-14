Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Invests $854,000 in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ultra Clean as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 5.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.4% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 17.0% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $34.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $472,862.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,360.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 2,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $86,730.09. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,272 shares in the company, valued at $449,149.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $472,862.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,360.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.