Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,525 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

