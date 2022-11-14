Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,385,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,617,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 301.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 376,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 282,844 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,067,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,537,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGUS opened at $22.88 on Monday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.37.

