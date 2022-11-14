Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,216 First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 313.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

First American Financial Price Performance

First American Financial Increases Dividend

FAF stock opened at $55.20 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

First American Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Stories

