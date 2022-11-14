Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 4,110 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $68.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.90. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 960,540 shares of company stock worth $69,888,922. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

