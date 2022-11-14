Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the October 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBANM opened at $23.10 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $26.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANM Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.