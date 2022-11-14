Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Reaches $16,786.89 on Top Exchanges

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for about $16,786.89 or 1.00041841 BTC on exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $654.18 million and $386,463.41 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.06 or 0.00593022 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,159.82 or 0.30889544 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s launch date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

