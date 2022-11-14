Huobi Token (HT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $20.92 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.86 or 0.00029336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 38.7% against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $744.69 million and $20.92 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.17 or 0.00584340 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,061.38 or 0.30437335 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobiwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

