HUSD (HUSD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25,005.60

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $35.50 million and approximately $25,005.60 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00586086 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,084.76 or 0.30540544 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000086 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD launched on July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official message board is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd.

HUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.