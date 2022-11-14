IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IMG. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.89.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IMG opened at C$2.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.10. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$1.27 and a 52 week high of C$4.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.77.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

