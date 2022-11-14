ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading Up 7.6%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77. 90,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,432,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMGN. Barclays began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.
The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95.
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
