ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading Up 7.6%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77. 90,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,432,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMGN. Barclays began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 116.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at $48,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.