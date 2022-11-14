Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,560 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVT. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,058,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 101,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $44.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

