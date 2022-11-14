Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $81.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 110.19%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

