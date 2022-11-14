Ingenta (LON:ING) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 121.55 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.44). Approximately 1,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 9,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.45).

Ingenta Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.30. The company has a market cap of £20.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,113.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Ingenta Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ingenta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Ingenta Company Profile

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to move content forward in marketplace for print and digital products, such as royalties, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

