Insider Buying: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) CEO Purchases 26,713 Shares of Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 26,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $123,414.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,713 shares in the company, valued at $654,714.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

BW stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 749,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 47,242 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 13.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

