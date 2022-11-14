Insider Buying: Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) Insider Purchases £64,998.15 in Stock

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Rating) insider Simon Retter acquired 12,621 shares of Elixirr International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 515 ($5.93) per share, for a total transaction of £64,998.15 ($74,839.55).

Shares of Elixirr International stock opened at GBX 525 ($6.04) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £242.74 million and a PE ratio of 2,282.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 584.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 638.24. Elixirr International plc has a 12 month low of GBX 490 ($5.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 780 ($8.98).

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers creative, marketing, and self-funded transformation services. The company offers its services for various industries, such as automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

