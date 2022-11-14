Insider Selling: Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CEO Sells 64,276 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $3,794,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,014 shares in the company, valued at $70,305,556.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.23. The company had a trading volume of 794,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,213. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.36. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $72.72.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BYD. JMP Securities upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 62.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 200.8% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.