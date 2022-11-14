Insider Selling: Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Senior Officer Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$396,179.22.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded down C$0.12 on Monday, reaching C$6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,869. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.79. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.18 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 4.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. CSFB raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.28.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

