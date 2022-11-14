Insider Selling: Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Senior Officer Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$396,179.22.
Centerra Gold Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded down C$0.12 on Monday, reaching C$6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,869. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.79. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.18 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 4.19%.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
