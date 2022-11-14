Insider Selling: Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) EVP Sells 8,211 Shares of Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Danaher Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of DHR stock traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $266.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.07. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.
Danaher Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after buying an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,043,836,000 after buying an additional 65,824 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Danaher by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,485,000 after buying an additional 279,432 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Danaher by 10.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,183,000 after buying an additional 431,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,171,923,000 after buying an additional 135,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
