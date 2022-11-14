Insider Selling: Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) VP Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $24,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at $57,490.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SUPN stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,544. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.93. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $36.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 37,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,601,344 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

