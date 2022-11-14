Insider Selling: Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider Sells 4,338 Shares of Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $99,600.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Surgery Partners Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.02. 466,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.05 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $63.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 43,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $8,100,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Surgery Partners

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Surgery Partners from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

