Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Purchased by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 890.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,971 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NSIT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,440. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.92 and a 200 day moving average of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $111.02.

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 45,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,182,586.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,352,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,620,121.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $191,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 45,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,182,586.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,352,638 shares in the company, valued at $403,620,121.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 181,387 shares of company stock valued at $16,976,709. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Featured Articles

