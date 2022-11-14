Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Short Interest Update

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the October 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IDN. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Intellicheck to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Intellicheck Stock Up 15.4 %

NASDAQ:IDN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,331. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellicheck

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.29%. On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Ishmael acquired 11,275 shares of Intellicheck stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,303.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 64,528 shares of company stock valued at $169,347. Corporate insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 146.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 70.7% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 636,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 263,450 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 226.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 38,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 18.8% during the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

See Also

