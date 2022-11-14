Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Down to $24.88

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.88, but opened at $24.02. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 716 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Intercorp Financial Services Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $333.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.76 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 16.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth $225,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth $487,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

