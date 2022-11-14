International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its position in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,173,000.

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $27.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73.

