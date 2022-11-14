International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Director Sells $65,205.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) Director Randee E. Day sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $65,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,382.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

International Seaways Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of International Seaways stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $48.12.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.13 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

INSW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter worth $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

