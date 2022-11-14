Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $14,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 52,389 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,374,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth $14,923,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 34,413 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 191.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after buying an additional 126,338 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ITCI traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.97. 10,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,438. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

