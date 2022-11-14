Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Increased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.79.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $8.67 on Monday, reaching $399.37. 74,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,824. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $406.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

