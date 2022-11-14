Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the October 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,291,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $829,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSMS traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,928. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.029 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

