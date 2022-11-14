Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $167,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $97,886,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $288.72. 2,337,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,611,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.72 and a 200 day moving average of $293.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

