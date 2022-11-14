Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,270 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,747,000 after purchasing an additional 794,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,993,000 after buying an additional 787,080 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $286.54. 1,238,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,611,789. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.85.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

