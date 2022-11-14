Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Raised by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2,361.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $145.61. 173,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,962. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.