Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 82,403 shares.The stock last traded at $289.65 and had previously closed at $290.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,161,000. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,356,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

