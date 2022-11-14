Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Portland General Electric (POR)

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/3/2022 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/26/2022 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

10/26/2022 – Portland General Electric was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/26/2022 – Portland General Electric was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/24/2022 – Portland General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $56.00 to $48.00.

10/20/2022 – Portland General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $43.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Portland General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Portland General Electric is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Portland General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $51.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.74. 769,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average is $48.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $57.03.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,727,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,463,000 after buying an additional 288,965 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,815,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,473,000 after purchasing an additional 905,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,357,000 after purchasing an additional 76,834 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.