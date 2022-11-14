Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for DIC Asset (DIC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DIC Asset (ETR: DIC) in the last few weeks:

11/9/2022 – DIC Asset was given a new €7.50 ($7.50) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/9/2022 – DIC Asset was given a new €13.00 ($13.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/9/2022 – DIC Asset was given a new €24.00 ($24.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/3/2022 – DIC Asset was given a new €24.00 ($24.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/3/2022 – DIC Asset was given a new €13.00 ($13.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/28/2022 – DIC Asset was given a new €7.50 ($7.50) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

DIC Asset Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of DIC Asset stock traded up €0.30 ($0.30) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €8.02 ($8.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. DIC Asset AG has a one year low of €6.51 ($6.51) and a one year high of €16.19 ($16.19). The company has a market capitalization of $666.88 million and a P/E ratio of 14.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.95.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

