IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Short Interest Update

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the October 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

IO Biotech Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IOBT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,322. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. IO Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that IO Biotech will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech during the first quarter worth $76,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

