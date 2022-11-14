IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th.

IRIDEX Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.12 on Friday. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The company had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRIX. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 87,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

