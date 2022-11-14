iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Conrad N. Hilton Foundation

Conrad N. Hilton Foundation boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,267 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 52.6% of Conrad N. Hilton Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation owned about 0.19% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $124,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,088.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEMG opened at $46.67 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87.

