iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $190,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.20. 57,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,444,483. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $115.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.17.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

