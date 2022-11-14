iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by VCU Investment Management Co

VCU Investment Management Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 100.0% of VCU Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. VCU Investment Management Co owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Gold Trust worth $27,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 559.3% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 43,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 37,151 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 212.1% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $33.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,368,862. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.