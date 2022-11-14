iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 412,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,008 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $46,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 119,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,359,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,156,000. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.67 on Monday, hitting $118.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,611 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.46 and a 200 day moving average of $115.75.

