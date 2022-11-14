iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,916,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,341 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $637,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $336,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.77. 143,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,673. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

