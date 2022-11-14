iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Lifted by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,729.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 227,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 219,324 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 638.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after purchasing an additional 367,272 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $109.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. 6,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,370. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.92 and its 200 day moving average is $110.03. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.75 and a 12-month high of $110.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

