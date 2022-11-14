iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Raised by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lee Financial Co owned 0.10% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $53,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,500 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after acquiring an additional 817,014 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $251.23. The stock had a trading volume of 64,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,413. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $291.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.85 and its 200 day moving average is $239.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

