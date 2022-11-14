iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $257,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $398.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,601. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.06.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.