iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,792,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,288,000 after buying an additional 592,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $398.50. 78,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,470,601. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $380.09 and its 200 day moving average is $394.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

