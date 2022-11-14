Israel Discount Bank of New York Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York owned 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 119.5% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

RWO stock opened at $42.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.28. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

